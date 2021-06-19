Juggernaut (JGN) Price Reaches $1.55 on Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $61.46 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 49.5% higher against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00004325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

