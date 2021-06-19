Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.48. 114,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,729,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 3.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after buying an additional 1,581,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $22,193,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $19,166,000. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.