Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Holdings Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Kansas City Southern worth $402,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after buying an additional 30,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

NYSE:KSU opened at $281.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.40. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

