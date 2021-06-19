Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Cormark

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.95% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Kelt Exploration’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

KEL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.32.

TSE:KEL opened at C$3.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$624.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$1.34 and a one year high of C$3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.94.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson acquired 501,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

