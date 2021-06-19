KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.26

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $15.61. KemPharm shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 1,263,345 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of KemPharm in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get KemPharm alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.37.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.