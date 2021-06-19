Kepos Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,830,000. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II comprises approximately 0.6% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSAGU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $985,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000.

NASDAQ:PSAGU remained flat at $$9.96 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,680. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

