Kepos Capital LP Buys New Position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 499,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth $986,000.

VOSOU stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.15. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

