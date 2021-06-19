Kepos Capital LP Buys New Shares in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYACU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $2,981,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $994,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

NASDAQ:HYACU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.00. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.