Kepos Capital LP Invests $7.18 Million in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $2,971,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $2,436,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $1,313,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $671,000.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Friday. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,594. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

