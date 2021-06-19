Kepos Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 520,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,926 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THBR. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,151,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 783,535 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 36,981.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 259,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 258,871 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of THBR stock remained flat at $$10.87 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $468.71 million, a PE ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.17. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

