Kepos Capital LP Lowers Stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

KINZU remained flat at $$10.12 during trading on Friday. 1,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,218. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

