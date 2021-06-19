Kepos Capital LP Sells 207,478 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 505,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,478 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,447,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 308,500 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $4,358,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $13,873,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

HEC traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,428. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

