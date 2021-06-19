Kepos Capital LP Sells 234,926 Shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

Kepos Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 520,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,926 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THBR. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,151,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 783,535 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 36,981.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 259,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 258,871 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $2,846,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $2,604,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THBR remained flat at $$10.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,915. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $468.71 million, a PE ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.17.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

THBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

