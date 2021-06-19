Kepos Capital LP Sells 68,000 Shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Kepos Capital LP cut its holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,580,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,176,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,232,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,231,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,764,000.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

KINZU stock remained flat at $$10.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,218. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.