Kepos Capital LP Takes $5.70 Million Position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 576,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at about $496,000.

Shares of FINMU remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,452. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

