Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,618,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 2,192,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26,180.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPELF remained flat at $$3.85 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88. Keppel has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

