Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at CIBC

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KEYUF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keyera currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.29.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35. Keyera has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.