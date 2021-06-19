Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

KGSPY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $95.10 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $101.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.33.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

