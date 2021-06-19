Klaytn Trading 9.7% Higher This Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002943 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and $56.21 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00058562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00145423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00183556 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,982.77 or 1.00160379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.99 or 0.00862878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,598,937,875 coins and its circulating supply is 2,475,253,852 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.