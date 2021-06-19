Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0086 on Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 33.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $6,180.90 and approximately $194.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klimatas has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

