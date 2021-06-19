Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.71). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98).

KOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 620,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,313. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.