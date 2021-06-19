Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 734,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,313 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NIO were worth $28,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NIO by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in NIO by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NIO by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

NYSE NIO opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 2.55. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

