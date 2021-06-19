Korea Investment CORP Buys 9,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $23,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $168.31 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

