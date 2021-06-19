Korea Investment CORP Has $30.70 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $30,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.