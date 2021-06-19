Korea Investment CORP Sells 415,429 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 772,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415,429 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $26,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.13 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

