Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 46.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 630,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $22,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.