Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Kraton stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54. Kraton has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.58.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraton will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

