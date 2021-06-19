Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.91 million and a P/E ratio of 5.67.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 21.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 12,266.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 415,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after buying an additional 169,102 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,932,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,725,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

