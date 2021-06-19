Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Up 25.6% in May

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 13th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

LFTR opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. Lefteris Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFTR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,553,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,281,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,105,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

