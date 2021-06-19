Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $127.00 at BTIG Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $117.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.37.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lennar has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.54. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lennar will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

