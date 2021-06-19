Leslie’s, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.78. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

