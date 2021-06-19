Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Life Storage posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

LSI traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $105.92. The company had a trading volume of 868,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.95. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $108.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.