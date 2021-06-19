Linda West Acquires 10,000 Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Director Linda West purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Linda West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Linda West purchased 10,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $9.20 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $232.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 114,325 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,796 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

