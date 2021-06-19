Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Cut by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

NYSE LIN opened at $282.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $204.02 and a 52-week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

