LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Down 13.2% in May

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 13th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

LKQ stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

