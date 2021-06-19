Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Down to $10.78

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $10.44. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 114,608 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,956 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,093,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 201,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $24,574,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

