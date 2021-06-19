Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.81. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.60.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.