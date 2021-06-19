M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

IRM stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,789 shares of company stock worth $5,926,744 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

