M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,093 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 199,535 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,556.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 174,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 72,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.91. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

