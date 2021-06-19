M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $238,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

COF opened at $150.02 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

