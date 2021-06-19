M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $317,000 in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

NYSE:THG opened at $129.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

