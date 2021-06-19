M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $349,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in PPL by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 16.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 122,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

