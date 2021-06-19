M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $63,187,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,560,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after buying an additional 154,138 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 429,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.