M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,400 Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,188,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 441.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 233,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 190,039 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACQ opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles Drucker purchased 50,000 shares of Artius Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

