MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. Wedbush cut their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $21.89 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,027,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after acquiring an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,207,000 after purchasing an additional 678,774 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after acquiring an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after buying an additional 430,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,416,000 after buying an additional 887,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

