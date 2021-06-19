Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,610,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the May 13th total of 35,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. 15,635,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,438,436. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

