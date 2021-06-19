Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,813 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after buying an additional 7,996,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after buying an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,772,000 after buying an additional 324,933 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after buying an additional 360,480 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

