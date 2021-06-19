Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) PT Raised to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian lifted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MDI stock opened at C$8.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The company has a market cap of C$706.62 million and a PE ratio of -10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.85. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of C$3.49 and a one year high of C$11.34.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

