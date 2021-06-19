Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) PT Raised to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian lifted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MDI stock opened at C$8.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The company has a market cap of C$706.62 million and a PE ratio of -10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.85. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of C$3.49 and a one year high of C$11.34.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

