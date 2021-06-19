Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.41. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.29, with a volume of 556,334 shares.

MFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.99. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 50.11%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

