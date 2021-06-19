Mark D. Papermaster Sells 55,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $520,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.8% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 51,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

